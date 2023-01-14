GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Missouri Tigers were not able to get the win on the road against the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Things were evened up at 28 at the end of the first half but the Tigers were not able to make the plays down the stretch in the second half.

Florida was able to build a 57-50 lead in the second half after a 12-3 run. The Gators would not look back from that point on, securing a 73-64 win.

They were led by Will Richard, who finished with 18 points.

Kobe Brown led Mizzou with a game-high 21 points to go along with six rebounds and five steals. Noah Carter would add 12 points off the bench.

The Tigers are now 13-4 overall and 3-4 in conference play. They will head home to play Arkansas on Wednesday at 8 p.m.