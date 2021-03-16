Mizzou plans for full capacity in-person classes in the fall

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In a letter sent to students and families, the University of Missouri announced that they plan to be at full capacity for in-person classes this fall.

“As vaccines continue to be distributed and higher immunity rates are achieved, we are proceeding with cautious optimism,” the letter said.

The current semester has had a hybrid of in-person and online classes and the university said that they believe students have been following protocols and safety guidelines.

The letter also says that the university plans to have in-person commencement ceremonies in April and May.

“After a year in a pandemic that no one could have predicted, it is very exciting to be moving towards a sense of normalcy,” the letter said. “We will remain flexible and quickly adapt if changing guidelines require it.”

