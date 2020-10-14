Mizzou will still host homecoming events after football game postponed

COLUMBIA, Mo. – While the University of Missouri’s homecoming game may not go on as planned, many of the homecoming events will.

This all comes after Vanderbilt announced Monday its football team was dealing with COVID-19 issues, resulting in the game being postponed.

Meanwhile, Mizzou administrators say they have less than 60 active cases out of the 27,000 students that are on campus this year.

There are still some things to look forward to on campus.

On Wednesday, the university will host a virtual cooking demo. Thursday, they’ll decorate the downtown area and host a virtual spirit rally. On Friday, they’ll have the 2020 Mizzou Hall of Fame ceremony virtually.

“I am only a first-year student, so I didn’t really have a frame of reference to begin with but I was kind of disappointed, especially after not having graduation last year,” Jacob Rickert, a student, said.

The biggest change is the crowning of the homecoming royalty will happen at the Kentucky game on Halloween.

“In one way, you can look at it is that this homecoming is going to be a much longer widespread celebration than in past years,” Christian Basi, a University of Missouri spokesperson, said.

Another student, Cooper Grant, says it may be hard to follow COVID guidelines during the homecoming events.

“I think students are going to try to follow rules as best they can but to try and stop gatherings from happening is not really going to phase out what’s happening. My apartment complex was packed with people for the LSU game,” Grant said.

Administrators say they want Mizzou fans near and far to have fun this homecoming.

They want to remind people there’s no tailgating allowed on campus and any gatherings with more than 20 people are prohibited in Boone County.

The university will be working with the police and public health officials to enforce the rules.