MLK Day of Service provides Harvesters much needed help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of people are celebrating Martin Luther King Day by taking time to help others. Volunteers are needed all year long at Harvesters community food network.

A day of service on this holiday is a popular way of paying tribute to the murdered civil rights leader. Volunteers donated food and helped Harvesters sort and pack groceries during five different two-hour shifts.

All volunteers must wear masks, and they’re distanced from each other to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Harvesters says it still needs more volunteers to pitch in throughout the year.

“The pandemic has really limited the number of volunteers we’re able to have safely here,” explained Logan Heley, Harvesters’ community engagement manager.

“We have capped it at 30 per shift. Normally, you’d see 100 or more per shift. So we are really limited and even beyond that, not everybody has felt comfortable. But if you are willing to come and volunteer, we need your help.”

Harvesters says 2020 was its biggest food distribution year in its 40-year history. The organization is gearing up for even more demand in 2021 as the economy continues to take its toll on households.

The food network likes to remember King through his words.

“I have the audacity to believe that people everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies,” King once said. “Education and culture for their minds and dignity. And equality and freedom for their spirits.”