VANCOUVER, B.C. — How do you have a competition when teams aren’t allowed to compete because of social distancing?

The Vancouver Whitecaps and Colorado Rapids found a solution to their canceled MLS match-up on Saturday: with a game of “Connect Four” on Twitter.

As the home team, we'll go first..



Your move, @ColoradoRapids ⬇️ #VANvCOL



⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪

⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪

⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪

⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪

⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪

⚪⚪⚪🔵⚪⚪⚪ — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) March 14, 2020

While the game had thrilling moments as it played out on social media, in the end, Vancouver was victorious.

The MLS season is currently suspended because of coronavirus concerns, with games tentatively scheduled to resume in April.