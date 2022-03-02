LIBERETY, Mo. — A four-year audit into the Clay County Commission has finally been released. It’s recommending the county significantly improve its operations in the future.

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway started her investigation into the commissioners in December 2018.

“However our audit of the County Commission was obstructed from the very beginning from two commissioners who have since left office,” she said during a special board meeting Wednesday afternoon inside the courthouse.

Galloway’s talking about Luann Ridgeway and Gene Owen, two people who are no longer commissioners after deciding not to run for office again. She said they actively worked to prevent taxpayers from seeing how commissioners were spending money.

One of the people who got Galloway’s attention four years ago was resident Jason Withington.

“This was a huge win for the citizens of Clay County,” he said after the special board meeting Wednesday.

Withington said the citizens demanded change in their government. Galloway reported Wednesday that she gave the previous administration a poor rating, which is the lowest one possible.

“I think there are going to be some people that are disappointed that some of these people aren’t going to jail,” Withington continued. “But this audit from the very beginning was just to restore faith and trust in our county government.”

The one man who was on the commission during the investigation and still is now is Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte. Nolte often voted against Ridgeway and Owen. Now he said the commissioners who took office in early 2021, Jon Carpenter and Megan Thompson, have started to put the county back on course.

“We’ve fully cooperated with the auditor’s office to provide all the information requested to the best of our ability,” Nolte said. “I think that we’ve been able to get that done.”

Auditors found county taxpayers incurred nearly $3 million in costs for a planned county annex. The audit says Ridgeway and Owen pursued it with minimal public input.

The annex project has since been canceled. But the county is still out the money, and they won’t be able to get it back, according to Galloway.

Galloway also noted generous salary increases and then severance payments to the former county administrator and three assistants, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Five county employees were also allowed to live rent-free in county housing while employed, in exchange for on-call services. Galloway said the county had no policy authorizing these rentals to employees.

Finally, Galloway said she determined the former commission regularly did not comply with Missouri’s Sunshine Law regarding closed meetings and meeting minutes.

However, the Missouri auditor said she did not find anything criminal in her findings.