Note: This story contains details some may find disturbing, discretion is advised.

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A Warrensburg man is charged after court documents show he admitted to victimizing girls at his business in front of their parents.

Billy Randall Matheny, 57, of Warrensburg, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators began investigating Matheny last month on claims of child molestation.

According to the probable cause statement, investigators obtained Facebook records of a private Facebook chat between Matheny and another person. The chat was dated Sept. 28, 2021.

During the chat, the records show Matheny shared a picture of at least one girl under the age of 12. Matheny and the other person chatted inappropriately about the girl.

He also shared that he was “able to touch kids during his private classes” and “I can get away with stuff right in front of her parents,” according to the probable cause statement.

The felony complaint shows investigators executed a warrant at Matheny’s home and the martial arts business he owns in Warrensburg on June 16.

Investigators discovered more than 20 images and videos containing what is described to be child pornography on Matheny’s computer, according to the court document.

According to the criminal complaint, the videos involve girls between the ages of 10 and 15 years old. The nude pictures show girls who are younger than 10.

While being interviewed last week by investigators, Matheny said at least some of the pictures were of a child from one of his classes, according to the probable cause statement.

Matheny is currently being held in the Pettis County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on all the crimes he faces.