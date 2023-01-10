FILE: In this June 20, 2018, photo, marijuana and rolling paper used to smoke it, are displayed. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

BELTON, Mo. — The city of Belton could soon have new rules that marijuana dispensaries will be required to follow.

The city council is expected to discuss issues ranging from where dispensaries can open to when they can operate, during a meeting Tuesday evening.

If approved, licensed dispensaries could only open between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily. The hours would extend until 11:59 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The ordinance would make it illegal for a dispensary to open within 1,000 feet of any active school, daycare, or church in the city.

Dispensaries would also be required to operate inside a commercial building and be required to have individual ventilation systems so other people couldn’t smell the marijuana inside.

According to the item on Belton’s agenda, all materials, products, and marijuana-related equipment would be required to be stores and sold inside a fully enclosed building that locks. Dispensaries wouldn’t be allowed to let customers or employees sample the product because the consumption of any products at a dispensary would be illegal.

Belton City Council members are also expected to discuss whether to put a marijuana tax issue on the April 4 ballot. If voters eventually approve the sales tax, it would charge an additional 3% tax on any recreational weed. That money would then go to the city to use on things like public safety issues.