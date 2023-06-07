KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Court clerks have a statewide deadline of June 8 to expunge every misdemeanor charge related to less than 3 pounds of marijuana, but several counties in the state are lagging behind, data from the Missouri Supreme Court shows.

In November, voters passed Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana in the state. It also allowed for thousands of Missourians with marijuana misdemeanors on their record to get automatic expungements.

The action also allows for individuals currently serving prison time for a marijuana-related offense to file a petition for expungement of their record.

Over 46,000 marijuana cases have already been expunged statewide, data shows – possibly more, depending on how a court clerk coded a criminal offense into the database.

But data also shows the state has over 100 more expungement petitions to consider, with less than 24 hours left to meet the deadline.

“We cannot meet that deadline, will not meet that deadline. It is not physically possible to meet that deadline,” Bryan Feemster, Greene County circuit clerk, told FOX4 in May.

Data from the state shows Jackson County currently has 17 cases still being considered for expungement, more than any other Missouri county.

Jackson County ranks 16th out of 110 Missouri counties with the highest number of expungements completed at 1,042, preceded by counties like Buchanan, Greene, St. Charles and more.

Buchanan County has seen the highest number of marijuana misdemeanor expungements since the passing of Amendment 3 with 2,140 – nearly 51% more expungements than Jackson County.

With at least six more cases pending in Buchanan County, Feemster previously told FOX4 that the task is ongoing.

“There is, at this point, not an end in sight, but we’re going to keep working at it,” Feemster told FOX4 in May.

The delay is largely linked to the fact that county employees have to sift through every case file, dating back to the early 1970s, to see if there are charges to expunge, a tedious and time-consuming task, Feemster previously told FOX4.

Donna Drake, spokesperson for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, said in an email that law enforcement no longer uses marijuana misdemeanors on an individual’s record as a consideration for probable cause or reasonable suspicion during a traffic stop.

This means an individual whose expungement is delayed shouldn’t be seriously impacted.

“I think the reality of it is there are probably some [cases] that get missed or don’t hit that deadline just because of how many there have been in the entire history of Missouri,” Justin Ortiz, a Kansas City, Missouri attorney, told FOX4 in May.

Valerie Hartman, spokesperson at the Jackson County Circuit Court, said individuals with misdemeanor offenses that have completed their sentences or are currently on probation are not required to file a petition for expungement.

Those individuals’ cases are automatically expunged.

But for those currently serving time for a marijuana offense related to less than 3 pounds of marijuana, they must file a petition for expungement consideration.

There is no deadline to file a petition. You can file a petition for expungement on the Missouri Courts website.