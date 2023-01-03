KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders in Independence and Raytown plan to discuss the possibility of adding an additional 3-percent sales tax to all sales of recreational marijuana at meetings Tuesday evening.

Supporters say if the tax is eventually approved, it could bring tens of millions of additional dollars to cities.

If approved, the 3 percent tax will be in addition to the 6 percent in state sales tax that will be charged on recreational marijuana.

One group thinks cities that if the 3% sales tax passes, it would eventually bring in an extra 14 million dollars every year. Other projections are much higher and put at $40 million.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wants to use the extra revenue to hire more officers to enforce codes when it comes to marijuana. He also wants to use the extra money to clean up the city by hiring more people to pick up trash.

Kansas City also planned to discuss the issue Monday, but Mayor Lucas tweeted saying the meeting will now take place next week.

Leaders need to have ballot wording in place by the end of January if they hope to place the issue on the April ballot.

Meanwhile, Missouri expects to start selling medical marijuana in February.

If approved in each city, the extra 3 percent tax will only apply to recreational marijuana. The sales tax on anyone with a valid medical marijuana card will continue to pay a 4 percent tax.