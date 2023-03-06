INDEPENENCE, Mo. — Leaders across the Missouri side of the metro are meeting Monday afternoon to talk about proposed sales taxes on recreational marijuana.

The following cities are some of the dozens across the state that are asking voters to pass the 3% tax when they head to the polls on April 4.

Belton

Blue Springs

Buckner

Excelsior Springs

Gladstone

Grain Valley

Grandview

Greenwood

Independence

Kansas City, Mo.

Kearney

Lee’s Summit

Liberty

Peculiar

Raymore

Raytown

Riverside

Cass, Clay, Jackson, and Platte counties are also asking voters to pass the 3% tax on recreational marijuana.

Three percent is the highest city sales tax allowed under Missouri’s Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana use for those 21 and older.

If each proposed tax on recreational marijuana sales is approved by voters, it would be in addition to the 6% tax Missouri charges.

Medical-use marijuana products are taxed at 4% in Missouri, and will not be subject to the additional taxes, if passed.

Kansas City-area leaders say there are more than 40 licensed marijuana dispensaries currently open in the four-county area.

Monday afternoon, Jackson County Executive Frank White will join Mayors to talk about how money from the added tax could be used, if voters approve it.

Dispensaries were allowed to begin selling marijuana to adults in Missouri on Feb.

The State of Missouri said recreational marijuana sales generated more than $100 million in revenue in just the first month.