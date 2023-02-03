KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s first round of recreational marijuana sales start Friday in Kansas City.

Kansas City-area dispensaries have announced plans to start selling to adults 21 and older beginning Friday.

It’s a day dispensaries have prepared for over months. From the Earth told FOX4 it added more than 40 employees in anticipation for recreational sales.

“To see this at lunch during the week, I don’t know probably five times busier than we would normally be,” said Adam Diltz, From the Earth co-owner.

Because of the volume, they’ve taken it a step further.

“We also expanded our infrastructure a little bit, added more counter space, more (point of sale) stations for people to check out to make sure we’re turning people as quickly as possible,” Diltz said.

Other dispensaries like Good Day Farm, Fresh Green Dispensary and Greenlight opened their Kansas City-area locations for recreational sales Friday as well.

The state started issuing licenses for recreational sales on Friday.

Missouri DHSS previously said 318 of the 322 medical marijuana licensed facilities in the state applied to convert their medicinal licenses to recreational licenses.

The expectation is that even more dispensaries who are already approved for medical marijuana sales will get approval for recreational sales on Monday.

That’s good news for those Missouri businesses because only being able to sell medical marijuana can be challenging financially.

“Now with volume you can kind of offset that tax burden and actually start to turn a profit,” Diltz said.

You can find a list of the facilities with approved licenses for medical and recreational marijuana sales below.