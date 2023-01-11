KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri adults will be able to buy marijuana for recreational use beginning next month.

The new market is also bringing jobs to the Kansas City area.

A Missouri-based company called Terrabis announced it plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Kansas City. It will be located east of Interstate 70 near Cleveland Avenue and Truman Road.

The company currently produces cannabis products, including Hooter brand prerools, Stardust brand concentrates, and Cloud brand vapes.

“Our new manufacturing facility in Kansas City allows us to provide our customers with exceptional products. This year is historic for Missouri, and we are proud to be contributing to the economic growth of the cannabis industry in the state we call home,” Dan Ambrosino, Terrabis CEO, said.

Terrabis said it will bring 30 jobs to Kansas City when it opens the new facility, and will eventually employee at least 100 people across the state of Missouri.