FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty voters will decide whether there should be an additional tax on recreational marijuana sales in the city.

Members of the city council approved putting the issue on the April 4, ballot during Monday night’s meeting.

If approved, it would charge recreational marijuana sales an additional 3%. Money raised from the municipal tax would be used to pay for different public safety issues, according to city council members.

The tax is in addition to a 6% sales tax on recreational marijuana purchases the state of Missouri will collect.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there is only one licensed dispensary in Liberty’s city limits.

Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 in November, making recreational marijuana legal for anyone age 21 and older.

Amendment 3 also allows cities to add an additional 3% tax to recreational sales, if leaders want to do so. The extra tax is not applied to anyone with a medical marijuana card.

Other cities like Kansas City, Missouri and Independence are also considering the extra tax.

Raytown is the only other city that has already decided to put the extra tax on April’s ballot.

There will also be a better picture of the recreational marijuana rollout from the state, including rules and regulations, on Feb. 6.