JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri surpasses $1 billion in legal marijuana sales less that three years after medical marijuana became legal.

The Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulations says dispensaries have sold more than $350 million in just the past three months. Recreational use marijuana became legal in Missouri on Feb. 3, 2023.

Of that $350 million, more than $256 million is for recreational use purposes while $94 million is for people with medical conditions.

Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulations points to the fact that many cities and counties will soon see the benefits of the tax money from marijuana sales.

Last month, hundreds of Missouri cities and counties approved adding taxes to marijuana sales. Each community will decide how to use the tax funds, but many plan to start with road and infrastructure improvements.

Along with legalizing recreational marijuana, Missouri began to automatically expunge nonviolent marijuana offenses. According to the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulations more than 31,000 past marijuana convictions have been expunged.

Part of the 6% sales tax buyers pay on adult use marijuana sales funds automatic expungements. The state believes the number of expunged cases will increase quickly in coming months.

The state of Missouri will also begin accepting applications from certain small businesses interested in selling cannabis earlier than expected.

The Department of Health and Senior Services announced the application window for the first round of microbusiness licenses will be from July 27 to August 10, 2023. The state originally planned to begin the process in September.

There are a limited number of microbusiness licenses available according to the state. They will be issued to marginalized or under-represented individuals to make sure they have the same opportunity to get licenses.