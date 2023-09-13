KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Efforts to reduce violence on Kansas City streets could get a boost soon, thanks to marijuana tax money.

On Wednesday, a City Council Committee will discuss whether to give $438 thousand in marijuana tax funds to Aim4Peace.

This violence prevention group identifies conflicts in high-risk neighborhoods and goes in to resolve them before they lead to violence.

Aim4Peace said their efforts are working as 80% of their mediation efforts work. Plus, they said violence drops whenever they send a team into a neighborhood.

However, they only have 10 workers right now to cover the entire city, and many employees are leaving due to burnout.

When voters approved a 3% city tax on marijuana back in April, Mayor Quinton Lucas said he would use the proceeds on three things cleaning up trash from city streets, helping the homeless and reducing violence.

He wants to take a third of the marijuana tax money collected so far, which is close to half a million, and give it to Aim4Peace.

Ultimately, Mayor Lucas wants to give this organization a million dollars in marijuana tax money every year.

Right now, Kansas City is on pace to have a record number of homicides this year, making this funding and Aim4Peace’s efforts more important than ever.