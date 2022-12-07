KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri System takes a stand on marijuana a day before recreational use becomes legal for Missourians age 21 and older.

The university system says even though marijuana is legal in Missouri, it is still illegal at a federal level therefore it will continue to be outlawed on system campuses and properties.

The decision impacts the university’s main campus in Columbia as well as the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri University of Science and Technology, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

It means staff, students, and visitors to all four campuses will not be allowed to have, use, or distribute marijuana on the campuses, as well as property that is leased by the university system, and property adjacent to all campuses.

Marijuana will also be prohibited at any activity sponsored or supervised by the University of Missouri system such as football games, basketball games, and concerts.

Mizzou says employees caught violating the policy could be disciplined or fired from the university. Students could also face disciplinary hearings or be expelled from the school for violating the university system’s marijuana-use policy, according to the university.

MU warns visitors are also required to follow the university system’s rules.

