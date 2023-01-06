KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians take a step closer to being able to legally grow marijuana.

The first step is to get a personal cultivation card from the state of Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it plans to post the applications and instructions on how to apply for a card on Jan. 7, 2023.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old to apply for a card, and it will cost each applicant $100.

While the state says the applications will be available starting Saturday, the state won’t actually begin accepting those applications until Feb. 7.

Once approved for a personal cultivation card a person will be allowed to legally grow plants for personal use within an enclosed, locked, facility at their home. The plants cannot be in view of the public, according to the state.

Each person is allowed to have six flowering marijuana plants, six nonflowering marijuana plants (over 14 inches tall), and six clones (plants under 14 inches tall) for non-commercial use. That is a total of 18 plants. The licensee cannot ever legally possess more plants than that at any time.

Marijuana grown for personal use cannot be shared with anyone, even when living in the same house or apartment. Each person must have their own license.

The state of Missouri also has the right to check on home-grow operations. When people apply for a patient cultivation card under the medical system, they have to agree that they can make their grow available to the department upon request, according to the state.

The personal cultivation application process opens two months after Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.

The state began accepting requests from dispensaries to change licenses from medical marijuana to recreational use on Dec. 8. The state says nearly all dispensaries have taken that step.

Facilities that are licensed to sell recreational marijuana can do so starting in February. The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services plans to finalize program rules by Feb. 6, and then start issuing licenses to dispensaries.

Dispensaries can begin selling marijuana for recreational use as soon as they are licensed by the state to do so.