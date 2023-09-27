PARKVILLE, Mo. — Another Missouri city in the Kansas City area is asking voters to approve a local sales tax on recreational marijuana.

In the Nov. 7 election, Parkville’s Proposition M asks if the city can impose a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales.

Three percent is the highest city sales tax a jurisdiction is allowed to collect under Missouri’s Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana use for those 21 and older.

The state will also charge an additional 6% sales tax on all recreational marijuana purchases, and the regular sales tax for each jurisdiction still applies.

The 3% local tax, if Parkville voters approve, will not apply to medical marijuana purchases, and the state has a 4% tax rate for anyone with a medical marijuana card.

State records show there is one comprehensive marijuana dispensary in Parkville.

The Platte County Landmark reports city leaders have no estimate for how much revenue a 3% marijuana tax would generate annually.

Earlier this year, over 30 cities and counties in the metro — including Parkville neighbors Kansas City, Northmoor and Riverside — already voted on a local marijuana tax.

Voters in all of those cities and counties approved a marijuana tax back in April.