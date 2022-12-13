KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s decision to legalize marijuana is having a ripple effect.

It could trigger a number of changes, including the hiring process for future Kansas City Police Department employees.

Representatives from the Kansas City Police Department attended the Board of Police Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning.

Kansas City Police Department

They discussed the departments need to hire nearly two dozen 911 dispatchers, including possible changes needed to the actual application that address marijuana use.

“If there’s something on there about people using marijuana, that’s gotta be changed because it’s been legalized and it shouldn’t disqualify someone,” Cathy Dean, board vice president, said.

A spokesperson for KCPD confirmed that drug use is addressed during the interview process. The department said it will continue to be included in the interview, for now.

Independence Police Department

The Independence Police Department also has a clause addressing marijuana use when it comes to applicants.

Anyone who applies for a job with Independence police cannot have used marijuana for at least six months before applying.

Liberty Police Department

The Liberty Police Department says any adult use or possession of marijuana within two years prior to applying to the department automatically disqualifies an applicant.

“We expect our officers and employees to abide by all local, state and federal laws while they are employed by us. Since marijuana possession is still against federal law, we are not looking at changing our policy in regards to marijuana possession or usage,” the department told FOX4.

Lee’s Summit Police Department

The Lee’s Summit Police Department says it will continue to ask marijuana-related questions while interviewing candidates.

“It is still illegal at the federal level and law enforcement agencies receive federal grant money. We stay committed to a drug free workplace,” the department said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.