Missouri’s recreational cannabis market is poised to have a successful second year, Missouri Cannabis Trade Association Executive Director Andrew Mullins said.

But the industry — which launched in February and in 10 months has grown to almost a billion-dollar industry, creating thousands of jobs — still has pain points in need of relief.

Earlier this year, supply shortages conspired with higher-than-expected demand to send wholesale prices of cannabis in Missouri skyrocketing. Now, the state is seeing “more normal supply-and-demand dynamics,” said Ben Burstein, an analyst at New York-based cannabis wholesale platform LeafLink.

As a result, wholesale prices have fallen.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.