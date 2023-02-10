RIVER BEND, Mo. — The Smokey River Entertainment District in River Bend, Missouri will have the first of three concerts in 2023 on April 20, the date famously linked to cannabis consumption.

Additional concerts are planned for the week of July 4 and September.

Besa Hospitality Group (BHG) President Joey Pintozzi tells FOX4 the performances will be similar to music festivals but will feature a Cannabis Village where patrons can bring and consume cannabis.

State law prevents alcohol and marijuana to be used in the same place, so Pintozzi says BHG will take the proper steps to abide by state law.

“You can free flow back and forth, freely, you just can’t drink in the designated cannabis consumption areas, and vice versa with the alcohol,” Pintozzi said. “It’s very controlled.”

That consumption area will only allow people 21 and older inside, lining up with state limits for who can legally consume recreational marijuana in Missouri.

Pintozzi hopes to announce the artists who will perform in the next few days or weeks. The goal is to give them a unique place to expand their cannabis brands and products in a unique space.

“We’re supplying a platform that you can’t find in a lot of places in the United States right now even though everything’s moving that way,” Pintozzi said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17.