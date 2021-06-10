Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler announces bid for U.S. Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s 4th Congressional District Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler has announced her bid for the United States Senate, according to a post from her Facebook account, and during a stop at Frontier Justice in Lee’s Summit.

She is running for current U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s seat after he said he would not run for reelection in 2022.

Hartzler will be running against other Republican candidates such as former Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey.

There are also five Democrats who are running. FOX 4’s John Holt helps breakdown the race in this week’s edition of 4Star Politics.