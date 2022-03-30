JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Wednesday morning in the case of a Kansas City man who says he was wrongfully convicted of murder.

It started at 9 a.m. in Jefferson City.

Keith Carnes is asking the court for a new trial.

Carnes was sentenced to life in prison for the 2003 murder of 24-year-old Larry White.

A defense attorney and private investigator uncovered new evidence in the case in 2020. They say the evidence supports Carnes’ claims of innocence.

They say there is a lack of physical evidence that ties Carnes to the crime. They also discovered that some of the court documents in the case were forged with Carnes’ signature. Two witnesses in the case have also recanted their statements since Carnes was convicted.

Carnes defense attorney also questioned the prosecutor in the original case. Amy McGowen also was involved in prosecuting Ricky Kidd. Kidd was convicted in a double homicide. He was later exonerated after spending 23 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

In addition, a review of the case points a finger at the Kansas City Police Department for withholding pertinent and exculpatory evidence, including information of a confidential informant.

The Missouri Supreme Court can either grant an immediate release, or a new trial for Carnes.

It’s not known when the Missouri Supreme Court will make their decision on whether the new evidence is enough for Carnes to get another trial.

If granted a new trial, the decision is up to Jackson County prosecutors to decide if they would like to re-try the case.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.