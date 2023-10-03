LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — More changes along Route 291 and 50 Highway in Lee’s Summit will be discussed Tuesday night.

MoDOT and the city of Lee’s Summit will be holding an open house at city hall.

The meeting comes just a few years after a $16 million project was completed, and now there is talk about more work being done along the busy stretch of road.

At the meeting, people impacted by the change and construction will have the chance to ask questions and give feedback.

This time around, work would include the relocation of the north outer road, Blue Parkway, and improving 7th Terrace.

The open house will be held at Lee’s Summit City Hall on Tuesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The public will be allowed to ask questions and give their feedback. Residents will also be able to give their opinions to MoDOT online starting today.

Online comments will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Oct. 17. You can submit your comments here.