KANSAS CITY, Mo. —This week crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will work to replace bridges along I-435 in south Kansas City.

MoDOT crews will be working to replace northbound and southbound I-435 bridges over 87th St. Starting Friday, March 31 all lanes of westbound and eastbound traffic along 87th St. underneath the I-435 bridge will be closed intermittently until early fall.

I-435 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction during construction. All ramps onto the interstate will remain open to traffic during construction.

The bridge replacement will be complete in two phases. During the first phase of the project, both northbound and southbound traffic on I-435 will move over to the southbound bridge while the northbound bridge is removed and replaced.

Once the northbound bridge is replaced, all northbound and southbound traffic will move onto the northbound I-435 bridge while the southbound bridge is removed and replaced.

The $6 million project is expected to be completed in September.