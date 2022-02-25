KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bond Bridge will close for the second time in as many days.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said it will close two lanes of the bridge to repair a damaged expansion joint.

Crews will be working on the repairs through Sunday, so MoDOT is asking drivers to plan ahead.

It’s the same issue in the same place that forced MoDOT to closed the the bridge Thursday afternoon. Those repairs only took about an hour.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.