KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Commuters traveling into downtown Kansas City may need to plan an alternate route as state road crews begin work on a long-term bridge project.

Monday morning the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) closed portions of southbound U.S.169 Highway to wrap up work on the Buck O’Neil Memorial Bridge project.

The highway will be closed from the Charles Wheeler Downtown Airport to E. 5th Street in downtown. The closure will be in place until the new bridge opens in the fall of 2024.

Northbound lanes of U.S. 169 will remain open during construction. Southbound traffic will be detoured to I-29/I-35 over the Kit Bond Bridge.