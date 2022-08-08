KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency bridge repairs in the Northland will force some drivers to find an alternate route for the next couple days. The Missouri Department of Transportation says it’s closing all lanes of northbound I-29 at U.S. 169 for emergency bridge joint repairs beginning at 8:30 a.m., Monday.

MoDOT says it expects to keep the lanes closed until some time on Tuesday afternoon.

If you drive on northbound I-29, you’ll be rerouted to northbound U.S. 169. MoDOT suggests a detour route of northbound U.S. 169 to westbound Missouri Route 152 to northbound I-29. All work is weather permitting.

FOX4 will keep track of the lane closures through Tuesday afternoon and provide an update when the work is complete and northbound I-29 reopens.