MoDOT closing several I-435 ramps, lanes this weekend for Missouri River bridge rehab prep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This weekend, the Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing several ramps and lanes along Interstate 435 near the Missouri River bridge.

Crews will be making traffic changes on the interstate to prepare for the bridge's rehab project, which is slated to formally begin in March and span over 2 years.

Here's what Northland drivers can expect to find closed:

Two lanes of southbound I-435 between Route 210 and Front St. from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Two lanes of northbound I-435 between Front St. and Route 210 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

The ramp from eastbound Route 210 to southbound I-435 from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

The ramp from westbound Route 210 to southbound I-435 from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

The right lane of the ramp from Front St. to northbound I-435 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

MoDOT expects this work will impact traffic significantly this weekend. Drivers should plan ahead and/or use an alternate route. All the work is dependent on weather.