KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is giving drivers a break this week.

Due to the Men’s and Women’s Big 12 Championship Tournament and the MIAA Tournament being in town, MoDOT announced it would delay the long term interstate closures that are tied into the Buck O’Neil Bridge Replacement Project.

The closures were originally scheduled to happen Monday, March 7. MoDOT said it will release a new schedule for the closures soon.

When it does happen, the closures will impact the following:

Crews will close all lanes of NB I-35 from 12th Street to EB I-70

Crews will close all lanes of NB I-35 to WB I-70

Crews will close the ramp from WB I-670 to 12th St.

The closures will be in place for approximately 275 days.

Crews will also need to close northbound lanes of Beardsley Rd. to 6th Street for about three weeks for bridge demolition work.

The eastbound I-70 exit ramp to Broadway Blvd. will also be closed for three weeks due to bridge demolition.

Crews will also close eastbound I-70 from the Beardsley Rd. exit ramp to the entrance ramp of northbound I-35 to eastbound I-70, for bridge demolition work.

This is all part of the project for the new Buck O’Neil Bridge over the Missouri River.

The new bridge will cost $220 million dollars and is expected to be completed by 2024.

