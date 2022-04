KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation will have crews making emergency repairs on Monday, April 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. causing closures in the area of I-29 and I-35.

The repairs will close the ramp from southbound I-29 to northbound I-35 as they repair crash cushions.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes through the area as the repairs will also close the right lane on southbound I-29 past North Oak Trafficway.