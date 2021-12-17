MoDOT kicks off campaign to arrest impaired drivers over holidays

LIBERTY, Mo. — Law enforcement across Missouri kicked off a campaign Friday to Save “Mo” Lives and prevent drinking and driving over the holidays.

Last holiday season 14 people were killed on Missouri Roads by drunk drivers. Authorities say people are driving even more intoxicated at all hours of the day.

In Clay County, there are now two patrol cars and deputies solely devoted to catching impaired drivers. They’ll be joined by deputies working overtime now through New Year’s Day as part of the Missouri Department of Transportation grant-funded campaign.

“We are seeing more DWIs during the day where we’d normally see them in the middle of the night 2-3 or in the afternoon and higher than normal BACs,” Clay County Sgt. Devin Lambeth said.

One Platte County family knows the heartache it can cause. The drunk driver in their son’s death was just sentenced this month. The driver who killed Preston Brayfield had a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit.

“We had taught him so much don’t drink and drive with him just being 22 and so young, but we had never thought about him being a victim of a drunk driver,” his mother Stacie Brayfield said.

Brayfield was working with a crew to repair an Arkansas bridge when he was struck by a driver whose black box showed he was going 95 miles per hour two seconds before impact.

The family made 11 trips to court over the past year wearing Chiefs red, before finally seeing the driver Kristopher Gould convicted of negligent homicide and put in handcuffs.

“We were able to look our son’s killer in the eye and tell him what he did to us,” his mother said.

“I told him not only did you kill him, but you took a part of us,” his sister Presleigh, 17, said.

Gould was sentenced to 15 years. The Brayfields say they’ve been given a life sentence of grief.

“We don’t want anybody to ever have to go through what we we’ve gone through. If we can share our story and it save’s somebody’s life, it’s worth sharing our pain, because there’s nothing worse than losing a kid.”

In just the past week, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports its seen drunk drivers on the wrong side of the highway, and topping speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. It’s why throughout the rest of those holiday celebrations, they’ll be on the lookout.

“If they choose to make that bad decision we want them to know that we are out here, that they choose to drive sober or get pulled over,” Lambeth said.

Both the Brayfield family and deputies say if you choose to make alcohol part of your holiday festivities that’s fine, just decide beforehand to have a designated driver or plan on using a rideshare app.