MoDOT looking for volunteers for renewed highway spring cleaning program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If it seems like the trash you see along the highway is a bit worse than usual, that’s because it is.

“There definitely are some things that have been happening that have made litter pickup, in general, more difficult,” said Melissa Black with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Since 2004, MoDOT has rolled out its “No MOre Trash Bash” every April to give the state’s roadsides a good spring cleaning. Volunteers statewide signed up to lend a few hours to pick up debris.

But last year, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the annual rite of spring. In addition, the virus also limited the state’s ability to use prisoners from the work release program to clear the flotsam and jetsam.

“Any help we can get from the public is always appreciated,” Black said.

But after a year off, the trash bash is back on.

Anyone willing to volunteer can find more information here or by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT.

“They can get out there. We’ll give them the bags. We’ll give them vests. We’ll help them however we can,” Black told FOX4. “And they can get out there and kind of make a difference.”