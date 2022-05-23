KANSAS City, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Monday a lane closure is scheduled for a portion of southbound Interstate 35 starting May 31.

MoDOT will be making repairs on a pipeline that will require the total closure of the left lane from Highway 291 to just north of Highway 152.

MoDOT said the closure will begin at 9 p.m. that evening until approximately Friday, June 10, and is expected to cause delays in the area.

For more information, visit the Kansas City MoDOT website for news and new projects.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.