KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Drivers can expect more ramp closures downtown this week as crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation continue work on the Buck O’Neil Bridge.

Starting Thursday, May 4, crews will close the ramp from Beardsley Road to westbound I-70 and the ramp from 5th St. to westbound I-70. Both ramps will remain closed until approximately July.

On Friday, May 5, MoDOT will close the right lane of westbound I-70 at Beardsley Road until approximately 3 p.m. for bridge work.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, crews will close the right lane of eastbound I-70 at Broadway Boulevard for bridge work. All lanes of traffic are expected to reopen by 3 p.m. that day.

MoDOT crews will also shutdown Woodswether Road at Broadway Boulevard starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, May 11. The road will remain closed until approximately 5 p.m.

MoDOT will not provide a signed detours for these closures. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and seek out alternative routes.