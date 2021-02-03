MoDot selects contractor to replace Buck O’Neil Bridge

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission announced Wednesday that it has selected Massman-Clarkson, A Joint Venture, as the design-build contractor to replace the Buck O’Neil Bridge, formally known as the Broadway Bridge.

Construction is anticipated to begin in fall of 2021 and be fully complete by late fall of 2024.

“We are thrilled by the decision and look forward to working with Massman-Clarkson, A Joint Venture,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Kansas City District Engineer Dave Silvester. “This is such an important regional project that wouldn’t happen without the partnership between the City of Kansas City and MoDOT.”

City Manager Brian Platt said this is a significant milestone for the project and Kansas City is glad to see this progress.

“We will continue working with the state to ensure the project employs a diverse workforce as we build this vital and transformative economic link between downtown KCMO and our northland region,” Platt said. “This will benefit our residents and visitors by adding bike and pedestrian facilities, improving access to the downtown airport and decreasing traffic congestion, especially on our local streets.”

The contractor competed against two other design-build teams (American Bridge and Traylor-Ames) both of whom had local and national experience. MoDot said Massman-Clarkson, A Joint Venture’s dynamic project proposal demonstrated a design that would be the best value for the City of Kansas City, which made them the top choice.

The new bridge will cost close to $220 million to construct and will provide a safe, connective and accessible transportation facility that improves regional and local system performance.

The “Buck” O’Neil Memorial Bridge is a triple arch bridge carrying U.S. Route 169 over the Missouri River, and serves as a key regional connection between downtown Kansas City and communities north of the river. MoDot said the bridge is safe but nearing the end of its projected service life.

Opened in 1956, the bridge is nearly 65 years old. Close to 50,000 vehicles use the bridge daily.