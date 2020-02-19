MoDOT to shut down I-70 at I-435 this weekend to drop bridges; major traffic impact expected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You might want to avoid I-70 at the I-435 interchange on the Missouri side this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing down a portion of I-70 in both directions so crews can demolish the old I-435 bridges over I-70.

The agency said the closures are going to have a major impact on traffic in the area this weekend.

Depending on which direction you’re traveling, the closures will be different.

Eastbound I-70 will be shutdown at I-435, but westbound will be completely shutdown from the I-470 interchange to I-435. That includes all westbound ramps in between the two interchanges.

The full closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and continues until 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24.

However, MoDOT will start reducing lanes on I-70 at 8 p.m. and start closing ramps at 9 p.m. to prepare for the shutdown.

When it comes to a detour, drivers are encourages to take I-470/I-435 to get around the shutdown. Otherwise, find an alternate route.

On Saturday, drivers will also notice an additional closure at the interchange.

The ramp from northbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 will be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, until about 5 p.m. that day for pavement repairs. The ramp will be available at all other times.

The work is all part of the construction on the new I-70 and I-435 interchange, which began in March 2019 and is scheduled to be finished by December 2020.

MoDOT is replacing bridges in the interchange and changing the configuration to a “partial turbine design.” The new system will get rid of left exits, improve the loop ramps, ease congestion and reduce crashes, MoDOT said.