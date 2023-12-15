KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will close various lanes this weekend on Interstate 70 as part of Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge work.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said it will have lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-70 at Blue Ridge from about 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Crews will be shifting traffic and marking pavement as they replace the Blue Ridge bridge over I-70. MoDOT demolished the old bridge, which was built in 1962, back in June.

Even though the interstate won’t be completely closed, MoDOT warns drivers will experience delays in the area.

Crews will continue various bridge work, as well as lane and ramp closures, through the end of the year.