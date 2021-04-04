MoDOT to close I-70 ramp to Buck O’Neil Bridge this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close access to part of the Buck O’Neil Bridge Monday morning.

Road work will impact the eastbound I-70 ramp to northbound US 169 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. through Friday, April 9. Originally work was only scheduled to take place on Monday.

MoDOT plans to close the eastbound I-70 ramp to northbound US 169 (Buck O’Neil Bridge) from 9 am – 3 pm Monday for boring work. The planned closure is weather dependent. Learn more: https://t.co/vrJETLD1Mf — Downtown Kansas City (@godowntownkc) April 4, 2021

Crews will be doing boring work, or cutting into the ground below the bridge. The work needs to be done before construction to replace the bridge begins later this summer.

The bridge over the Missouri River opened in 1956. Thousands of vehicles travel over the bridge daily.

The new bridge is expected to cost $220 million and be complete by fall of 2024.

However, after seeing plans for the new bridge, there is a new push to preserve the existing bridge. One local firm, Hoet Landscape Architecture, received positive buzz for a conceptual rendering depicting the current Buck O’Neil Bridge made over as a public park.

What if…we preserve the existing Buck O'Neil bridge and create an #iconic public park to honor his legacy? Sometimes, you just need to see it to believe it… pic.twitter.com/9mwA6U2NGu — HOET Landscape Architecture (@HOET_Landscape) February 25, 2021

