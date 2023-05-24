KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City drivers can expect some delays next week as state road crews work to replace the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge over I-70.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will shut down the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge over I-70 to prepare for demolition.

Traffic along southbound Blue Ridge Boulevard will be rerouted to eastbound U.S. 40 to Noland Rd. Northbound traffic will be detoured to westbound 43rd St. to Sterling Avenue. Traffic on Blue Ridge Boulevard will remain closed until approximately mid-November.

Crews will begin tearing down the bridge at 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. MoDOT will also close the following ramps:

The ramp from southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70/Blue Ridge Cutoff.

The ramp from northbound I-435 to eastbound I-70/Blue Ridge Cutoff.

The ramp from Blue Ridge Cutoff to eastbound I-70.

The ramp from eastbound I-70 to Blue Ridge Cutoff.

The ramp from southbound I-470 to westbound I-70.

The ramp from northbound I-470 to westbound I-70.

The ramp from Lee’s Summit Rd. to westbound I-70.

The ramp from Noland Rd. to westbound I-70.

Starting at 3 a.m. Saturday, crews will reduce both eastbound and westbound traffic on I-70 to one lane. Beginning at 4 a.m., crews will completely close eastbound I-70 between I-435 and Blue Ridge Boulevard and westbound I-70 between I-470 and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Bridge demolition will require a full closure of I-70 in both directions until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

Road crews will close eastbound I-70 between I-435 and Blue Ridge Boulevard. MoDOT will provide a signed detour for eastbound traffic from southbound I-435 to eastbound I-470.

Westbound I-70 will close between I-470 and Blue Ridge Boulevard. Crews will provide a signed detour for westbound traffic from southbound I-470 to northbound I-435.

Baseball fans heading to Kauffman Stadium next weekend to watch the Royals take on the Colorado Rockies should follow alternate routes along I-470 and I-435. Fans traveling eastbound on I-70 can exit at Manchester Trafficway to access the stadium via Stadium Drive.

MoDOT crews say three lanes of traffic along eastbound I-70 will remain open during construction. Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures along eastbound I-70 through the end of 2023.