KEARNEY, Mo. — Drivers should expect some delays this week as crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation work to patch pavement along I-35.

On Tuesday, May 30, and Wednesday, May 31, MoDOT crews will shutdown the right lane of northbound I-35 from Fishing River Bridge to MO Route 92 from 5:30 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m.

Road crews will also close the right lane of southbound I-35 past MO Route PP from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

All work is weather permitting.