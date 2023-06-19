KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Drivers should prepare for some delays this week as road crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) work to replace an aging bridge in east Kansas City.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 19, MoDOT will close a portion of Prospect Avenue over I-70 until December as crews work to replace the Prospect Avenue bridge.

Beginning at 9 a.m. until roughly 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, crews will close the far right lane of westbound I-70 at Prospect Avenue for drainage installation. The right lane will remain closed until Friday, June 23. Crews will close the far left lane of Prospect Avenue from 7 p.m. Wednesday until approximately 5 a.m. Thursday for ground exploration and testing.

On Friday, June 23, MoDOT will reduce I-70 to a single lane in both directions beginning at 10 p.m. until approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 25.