KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation will close all lanes of westbound Interstate 470 at Interstate 435 on Wednesday for urgent bridge repairs.

MoDOT said the closure will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to allow for bridge joint expansion repairs along I-435 over the Blue River.

The department said drivers should expect traffic delays throughout the Three Trails Crossing/Grandview Triangle area and should find an alternate route.

Crews will reduce lanes of westbound I-470 around Blue Ridge Boulevard.

MoDOT will also close the ramp from westbound I-470 to westbound I-435 and the ramp from northbound I-49 to westbound I-435. All westbound I-470 drivers will have to take either northbound I-435 or southbound I-49.

Finally, crews will close the left three lanes of westbound I-435 from Grandview Road to 104th Street.

