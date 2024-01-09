KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas City-area drivers will soon be moving to the new Buck O’Neil Bridge.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced it plans to shift northbound U.S. 169 Highway traffic to the new bridge structure by the end of January.

MoDOT hasn’t set an exact date and time for the change yet.

The traffic shift will allow crews to start demolishing the existing bridge and then finish work on the second structure.

The existing Buck O’Neil Bridge once carried both northbound and southbound 169 Highway traffic over the Missouri River. But right now, only northbound drivers are using the bridge.

Southbound traffic has been detoured to the Christopher Bond Bridge (I-29/I-35), which will continue until fall 2024.

MoDOT has been working on replacing the Buck O’Neil bridge for over two years. The agency said the existing bridge is safe but, considering it was built in 1956, is nearing the end of its life.

Steel from the historic triple-arch design could eventually be used in an open-ended project. Kansas City is calling on heavy-duty designers for ideas on how to use material from the 67-year-old bridge to honor its and Buck O’Neil’s legacies.

“And as we replace it with this new, more modern and safer crossing over the river there, we’re thinking, ‘How can we reclaim and reuse and salvage those beautiful and visual elements of the bridge?’” Kansas City Manager Brian Platt previously told FOX4.

MoDOT is currently working with Kansas City to figure out ways to store the giant trusses in the meantime.

“We could set them up with an art display. We could repurpose them on some crossing somewhere else,” Platt added.

“They won’t have any structural value, meaning that we couldn’t use them to support some other bridge somewhere else. However, they look beautiful. They’re so cool and they’re such a part of our skyline. And we want to figure out how we can preserve them and keep them somewhere else as a memory,” Platt said.

Kansas City leaders were at one point interested in converting the bridge into a park and community space. But the idea has largely been dismissed after a feasibility study found the project would cost $100 million, double the initial estimate, according to the Kansas City Business Journal.

The new Buck O’Neil Bridge is projected to open at the end of 2024. The cost of the bridge project is $220 million.