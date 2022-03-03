KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good news for drivers who rely on Interstate-70 to get around town.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said it finished repairs and will reopen the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at 18th Street Friday.

Crews will close several lanes in the area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to remove the concrete barriers on the highway.

A woman named Izzy died in a fire at a homeless camp under I-70 in January. The fire not only claimed her life, but also damaged the bridge deck above it.

The interstate has been down to two lanes since the fire on Jan. 13. Barriers have blocked anyone from driving in the center lane as crews made repairs.

MoDOT said crews poured a concrete slab to cover the damage to the bridge. They also worked to build new supports for the bridge.

