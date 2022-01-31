KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The winter storm is in full effect Wednesday morning through the end of the week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads if possible during periods of ice and snow.

A winter storm watch is issued in the Kansas City metro area starting on Tuesday and accumulates between 6-12 inches of snow.

The department says in a statement if you need to travel, use extra caution, anticipate slower travel times and consult the Traveler Information Map for road conditions.

“This is a potentially severe winter storm that will play out over several days and dump a mixed bag of freezing precipitation on most of the state,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said.

“Up to 12 inches or more of snow has been forecast for portions of Missouri and other areas may receive freezing rain, ice, and sleet in advance of the snowfall.”