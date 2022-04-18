KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Road work will impact some areas of the Northland this week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says it will close the ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate 29 to northbound and southbound Interstate 435.

The ramp closures begin at 7 p.m. Monday evening. Work is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Tuesday night crews will close various lanes of both northbound and southbound Interstate 435 from the Missouri River to the Interstate 29 interchange. The closures will begin at 7 p.m. and will reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

