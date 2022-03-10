KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another round of snow means another round of long shifts for plow drivers in the state and region.

“We’re gonna plow until there is no more snow. That’s actually the plan,” Markl Johnson with the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Crews showed up to work at about 11 p.m. Wednesday night and will work 12 hour shifts before the next round of plow crews arrive.

Luckily, this round of snowy weather has been a little different. Crews were actually able to pre-treat the roads ahead of the winter weather.

“The last snow event, we had rain and freezing sleet and all of that, so we couldn’t put down any material because it would wash away,” Johnson said. “But with this snow event, we put salt brine down two days ago.”

Snow is expected to fall throughout Thursday and into Friday.