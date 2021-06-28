MoDOT supervisor hit, killed while working flooded highway north of Kansas City metro

TRACY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating after a MoDOT supervisor was hit and killed in Platte County Monday morning.

Lloyd Crawford, 61, was setting out signs warning of a flooded road around 9 a.m. Monday when the Missouri Highway Patrol said a driver hit him. The crash happened on Highway 273 in Tracy, Missouri.

MoDOT said Crawford worked for the department for nearly 18 years. He began working for MoDOT in December of 2003 as a seasonal maintenance worker and, after working various other maintenance positions, was promoted to maintenance supervisor in December 2019.

Sad News: It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our friend and teammate, Lloyd Crawford. He was killed in the line of duty this morning in Tracy, MO. The circumstances are not clear. In the meantime our sympathy and prayers go out to Lloyd's family. pic.twitter.com/8UnuldD4ft — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) June 28, 2021

“Our sympathy and prayers go out to Lloyd’s family,” said MoDOT Kansas City District Engineer Chris Redline. “Lloyd was a friend to many and will be missed by us all. He was a valuable employee and had a long history with MoDOT. Our hearts are heavy.”